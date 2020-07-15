Meet Mel and Frank De ... Lemur? Honolulu Zoo names 2 lemurs after Hawaii comedians

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two well known Hawaii comedians now have their own lemurs named after them.
On Tuesday, Mayor Kirk Caldwell and Honolulu Zoo staff announced the name of two lemurs who were born on Easter.
For their playful nature, the twins were named after Frank De Lima and the late Mel Cabang.
“Wow, it’s a privilege I guess to have an animal named after me and I’ve been watching Frank running around and jumping around, I guess I used to do that when I was younger. Now I sit around and that’s about it,” Frank DeLima (the human, not the lemur) jokingly said.
Frank and Mel also have a brother Clark at the zoo who is just over a year old.
“Mel is kind of needy still hangs on to his mama’s back, doesn’t leave to often, but the other one is really kolohe, rascal, jumping around causing some trouble, having fun and that little rascal’s name is Frank De Lima,” Mayor Caldwell said.
Together with their parents, there are now five ring-tailed lemurs at the zoo. They can be visited at the Primate Islands exhibit.
“Mayor, thank you for allowing me to be a part of this, this experience and I hope everybody comes to the zoo eventually and checkout my namesake if that’s what you say, Frank De Lemur,” De Lima joked.
Lemurs are among the world’s most endangered primates with only about 2,000 living in the wild in Madagascar.
