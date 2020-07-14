Parents weigh in on how they want schools to look come fall, Columbus Co. Schools announces plan

“We recognize that this may not be the best option for parents,” said Dr. Meadows. “We hope that this plan will allow parents the opportunity and time to put a plan in place for their younger children when we begin the staggered schedule on September 14. Our belief is that the best educational experience for students is in a face to face environment and want to provide as much opportunity for all students to have that experience as we move through this school year. We will provide additional information after we have been able to work through these changes from the guidance today. "