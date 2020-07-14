Gov. Mike DeWine will deliver special report Wednesday evening as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Ohio

COLUMBUS Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a press conference on Wednesday evening to discuss the current state of the coronavirus pandemic, and the recent increases in cases and the spread of the virus.
The briefing will be held at 5:30 p.m.
DeWine canceled his Tuesday press briefing with no explanation.
This past Friday, Ohioans saw the highest single day jump since the start of the pandemic with 1,525 new COVID-19 cases.
On Tuesday, 1,142 cases were reported by the Ohio Department of Health.
Per DeWine’s color-coded pandemic warning system, Cuyahoga County is in red level 3 and trending toward purple level 4.
Purple indicates severe exposure and spread, and Ohioans would be urged to avoid public areas and non-essential activities.
