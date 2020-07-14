ADPH: More than 1K Alabamians have died from COVID-19 as more than 56K test positive & 25K recover

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 1,136 people statewide have died from COVID-19. There are also 28 probable deaths.
The ADPH reports there have been 56,441 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there are 777 probable cases. There have been 528,275 tests conducted. These numbers are as of July 14.
The state added its most cases in one day on July 8 with 2,164. On the same day, Jefferson County had its daily high with 343 cases. The state’s previous daily high (1,758 cases) was recorded on July 3.
In the last 14 days, 143,520 people have been tested and 17,301 positive cases have been reported.
Jefferson County has the most cases with 7,186 positives. Mobile County has the second most cases with 5,206 and Montgomery has the third most with 4,690.
The health department also reports 25,783 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.
The state reports 7,123 people have been hospitalized since March 13.
Below, you’ll find a dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health. You can also view the dashboard by clicking here.
The map below, provided by the Alabama Department of Public Health, is a risk indicator for each county in the state. You can also view more of these details by clicking here.
Additional data below from the Alabama Department of Public Health includes details about the age, sex, race, and ethnicity of patients in Alabama who have tested positive for COVID-19 and those who the state determined died from the virus.
