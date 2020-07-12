SIU speaks out for international students, challenges new restrictions

By Ashley Smith | July 12, 2020 at 7:56 PM EDT - Updated July 12 at 8:58 PM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - With many colleges forgoing in-person classes due to COVID-19, international students at SIU and across the nation are facing deportation.

The SIU System and other Illinois universities are working with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office to file legal declarations in support of the lawsuit challenging the ICE new restrictions.

The SIU System universities have released reopening plans for the upcoming semester that rely on a mixture of on-campus and online instruction. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to campus, but we are deeply concerned that this decision by ICE will keep many of our students from beginning or completing their education at one of our campuses.
Universities say that international students provide an incredible richness and diversity to their campuses.

International students may not have the same access to resources, like internet, in their home counties and vast time zone differences can also make completing course work difficult.

At least 180 colleges and universities across the nation have taken legal action against the ICE restrictions, including Harvard University.

