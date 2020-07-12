SIU speaks out for international students, challenges new restrictions

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - With many colleges forgoing in-person classes due to COVID-19, international students at SIU and across the nation are facing deportation.
The SIU System and other Illinois universities are working with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office to file legal declarations in support of the lawsuit challenging the ICE new restrictions.
Universities say that international students provide an incredible richness and diversity to their campuses.
International students may not have the same access to resources, like internet, in their home counties and vast time zone differences can also make completing course work difficult.
At least 180 colleges and universities across the nation have taken legal action against the ICE restrictions, including Harvard University.
