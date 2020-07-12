Federal Bureau of Prisons confirms 32 inmates positive for COVID-19 at Jesup prison

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) -The Federal Bureau of Prisons website confirms that 32 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Federal Correction Institute in Jesup. Six staff members have tested positive.
This is an increase from numbers that the Federal Bureau of Prisons posted on Wednesday, July 8th. Only seven inmates and two staff members had tested positive at that time.
The Institute is a medium-security federal correctional facility with a low-security satellite prison and a minimum security satellite camp nearby. The facility houses a total of 1,372 inmates, 865 at the FCI.
