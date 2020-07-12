Arizona reports 2,237 deaths from COVID-19; 1 new death in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As of the Sunday, July 12 update from the Arizona Department of Health Services, there have been 2,237 deaths due to COVID-19 in the state.
There have been 327 deaths in Pima County.
- Deaths: 327
- Confirmed Cases: 11,767
- Rate: Cases per 100,000 population: 1,126.4
- New Cases: 324
- Total tests Performed: 108,199
- Percentage Testing Positive: 9.4 percent
- Deaths: 2,237
- Confirmed Cases: 1122,467
- Rate: Cases per 100,000 population: 1,703.5
- New Cases: 2,537
- Tests Performed: 892,480
- Percentage Testing Positive: 11.8 percent
Below are the numbers of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in each county, as of July 12.
- Maricopa County: 80,146
- Pima County: 11,767
- Yuma County: 8,302
- Pinal County: 5,614
- Navajo County: 4,337
- Apache County: 2,579
- Coconino County: 2,457
- Santa Cruz County: 2,180
- Mohave County: 1,825
- Yavapai County: 1,123
- Cochise County: 1,049
- La Paz County: 407
- Gila County: 445
- Graham County: 204
- Greenlee County: 32
Health authorities across the country are closely watching the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19), a respiratory illness caused by a new virus from China.
This new coronavirus is in the same family of viruses that can cause the common cold or more severe illnesses such as SARS.
Fever, cough and shortness of breath are common with coronavirus. In severe cases, patients have pneumonia in both lungs.
There is no specific antiviral treatment for coronavirus. Medical care can help relieve the symptoms.
The easiest way to slow the spread of the virus is for everyone to practice basic hygiene:
- Wash your hands frequently (with soap and water for at least 20 seconds)
- Cover your mouth (with a tissue or your sleeve) when you cough.
- If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- If you need to seek medical care, before going to your doctor’s office, call ahead and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
