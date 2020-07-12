Another Metro bus operator tests positive for COVID-19; riders asked to monitor health

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Metro announced Sunday that another bus operator has tested positive for COVID-19.
The operator provided services on July 6 & 7 on the Rt. 17 Seven Hills/Mt. Healthy/Mt. Airy/Northgate between 6:19-11:42 a.m. and the Rt. 33 Western Hills - Glenway between 3:29-5:47 p.m., Metro says.
Metro says it has conducted contact tracing and notified other employees who might have encountered this operator.
Metro advises members of the public, who think they have come in contact with the operator, to closely monitor their health and follow CDC guidelines.
City Council’s mask ordinance, which took effect on July 9, requires riders to wear masks on all transit vehicles in the city, including buses.
Metro’s precautions against the spread of COVID-19, as reported by the agency, include:
- Conducting rigorous daily cleaning of all buses.
- Applying a chlorinated, sanitizing disinfectant that kills the coronavirus to all buses and surfaces inside buses and facilities, including poles, stanchions and seats and facilities, including Government Square.
- Using an electrostatic sprayer which promotes surface adhesion of the disinfectant.
- Installed plexiglass barriers on-board all buses as an added layer of protection between customers and operators at the farebox.
