Spencer County CASA facing challenges with child adoptions due to COVID-19 pandemic

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - The coronavirus pandemic has halted the processes for a lot of adoptions throughout the Tri-State, but some families are finally getting their happy ever afters as the courts begin to reopen.
According to Spencer County CASA, the organization had three adoptions become finalized, one permanent guardianship and a legal name change in the last week alone.
These were huge wins, but COVID-19 is still impacting their organization.
Due to the pandemic, CASA officials say that some of the organization’s funding has been impacted.
The organization has also moved its fall fundraiser to a virtual event in order to continue helping children in need of advocacy.
CASA officials say their main goal is to give each child a representative that will be a familiar face until they are reconnected with their family or adopted.
However, many of their volunteers have not been able to see the children they work with over the last three months, so they’re getting creative.
“Did some FaceTime, or going to their house and sitting in their car, and calling them on the phone, so that they could still see them and talk to them, but not be too close to them,” Katie Thompson, executive director of Spencer County CASA said. “So we’re very impressed with our volunteers and the way they’ve handled that situation.”
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.