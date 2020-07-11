President Trump talks COVID-19, his reelection campaign, and international relations

WASHINGTON – Gray Television’s Chief National Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren interviews President Donald Trump at the White House for the Sunday, July 12th episode of ‘Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren’.
In his interview, President Trump discusses the treatment and vaccine timeline for COVID-19 and if the Republican Convention can still be held in Florida. He also discusses the success of the stock market, his relationship with Kim Jong-un and the current situation in North Korea, and the intelligence sources around Russian bounty on American troops.
Click below for preview clips:
Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. via Full Court Press. All rights reserved.