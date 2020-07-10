Survey: 42% of school staff members have heightened risk to be infected by COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday, SC for Ed released the findings of a recent survey conducted involving school staffers and the risk of being infected by COVID-19.
According to SC for Ed, there were 7,731 staff members who responded to the survey, which asked about the respondents’ underlying health issues. The survey shows more than 42% of staff members who responded were at higher risk of being infected by COVID-19 due to health issues. Those underlying conditions include the following:
- Obesity
- Serious heart conditions
- Type 2 Diabetes
- Kidney disease
- COPD
- Organ transplant
- Sickle cell
The results of the survey also noted that more than 22% of the staff members who responded may be at an increased risk due to certain health conditions: Those conditions include:
- Type 1 Diabetes
- Hypertension
- Asthma
- Weakened immune system
- Pregnancy
- Liver disease
- Neurological conditions
- Pulmonary fibrosis
- Cystic fibrosis
- Cerebrovascular
- Thalassemia
- Smoking
Officials at SC for Ed the number of staff members who may be at an increased risk of being infected by COVID-19 is higher because many respondents had multiple risk factors.
The average age of those who responded to the SC for Ed survey was 43. The age group with the most responses was 40-49 age range.
There were more than 2,000 responses from school staff members who were ages 50 and up. Of those, 1,481 of those in that age group listed having conditions.
The survey was conducted from July 6 to July 9.
