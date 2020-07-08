Chesterfield Education Association seeks input from teachers, staff on returning to school

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Education Association is seeking input from teachers, staff and anyone else employed by Chesterfield Schools on returning to school this fall.
The association is asking employees to take a survey on what they want CEA to advocate for so that a return to school would be safe.
From guidelines released earlier this week, the Virginia Department of Education said superintendents and local school leaders have the ultimate responsibility for deciding the best plans for reopening individual districts.
To take the Chesterfield Education Association, click here.
