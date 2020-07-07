Marion County to swap funds with neighboring county for road repairs

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Board of Supervisors approved a plan to swap funds with a neighboring county for road repairs during Tuesday’s meeting.
Supervisors discussed many things during the meeting, but one of the main topics was road repairs. County engineer Jeff Dungan proposed swapping some funds with a neighboring county to help get the money to repair roads.
Officials say the road repairs wouldn’t be possible without that money.
“Our county engineers talked to Walthall County and they have some extra state aid funds that we are going to be swapping with Walthall County,” said Marion County Chancery Clerk Elisha Moree. “We’re going to receive $300,000 of their state aid funds, and in turn we’re going to swap $300,000 of LSBP [Local System Bridge Program] funds. And that’s going to allow us to do some pavement projects for roads here in our county that we would not have been able to do without swapping that money.”
Marion County already has $200,000 in state aid money for the projects. The additional $300,000 it receives from Walthall County will bring the total to $500,000.
Officials say these road repairs will be welcomed in Marion County. The top three roads with portions to be repaired are Gates Road, River Road and River Bend Road.
“These roads, you know especially the top three, of course there’s plenty more in the county that need this repavement, but these are the three that they’ve classified as the worst,” Moree said. “But, as a matter of fact, yesterday we had a lady in here coming to the board to ask, you know, what we can do about this road. You know it’s a very highly traveled road in the county.”
