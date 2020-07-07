Gray Television’s Greta Van Susteren Interview with President Donald J. Trump

Washington, D.C. – Gray Television’s Chief National Political Analyst and host of “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” Greta Van Susteren interviewed President Donald J. Trump at the White House today. The interview will air in part on Gray Television’s nearly 150 affiliates newscasts today and on “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” on Sunday, July 12th.
In his interview with Van Susteren, President Trump discusses the treatment and vaccine timeline for COVID-19, if the Republican Convention can still be held in Florida, the success of the stock market, his relationship with Kim Jong-un and the current situation in North Korea, and the intelligence sources around Russian bounty on American troops.
