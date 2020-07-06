Chicago implements travel restrictions for Mid-Southerners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An order requiring all Mid-Southerners to quarantine if they travel to the Windy City went into effect Monday.
The city of Chicago is the latest to announce an emergency travel order for anyone returning from states experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases.
The order impacts 15 states, including Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
Upon arriving in the Windy City you will be asked to quarantine for 14 days. If you violate the order, you could face fines from $100-$500 a day; you will not be fined more than $7,000.
This order is similar to the one issued in parts of the Northeast two weeks ago.
Glen Thomas, spokesperson for the Memphis International Airport says there have been no changes to flights heading to Chicago or the Northeast.
He says direct flights to New York have not returned and overall the airport has seen slow but steady growth since mid-April.
“We still are operating at probably anywhere from 70 to 75% down from last year, but week to week we have been seeing growth as more people travel,” said Thomas.
Thomas recommends passengers check with their airlines for any changes, he also says passengers can easily access information on the travel restrictions through the Memphis International Airport website.
“We do have links to the various airlines and their COVID-related web pages so make it easier for passengers to get that information,” said Thomas.
The Slinsky’s just came back from Florida and the couple says they kept a close eye on restrictions.
“We wanted to know what was going on in terms of the number of cases and also the restrictions in the area and we were a little concerned about whether or not we could come back,” said Steven Slinsky.
One family traveling to South Korea found out a week ago they must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.
“When I get to Korea, they check my fever and their fever and they will contact where I am staying and also who will be with us so, they will check everything,” said Aram Kwak.
Kwak says they’ve been checking the CDC website for restrictions and have planned ahead.
