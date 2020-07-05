Report: Lake Charles metro had most new COVID-19 cases per capita in the country last week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In a new report from a New Orleans-area investigative reporter, Lake Charles showed the most new positive cases per capita in the United States last week.
According to Fox 8′s Lee Zurik, who has been tracking COVID-19 data since the pandemic struck, the Lake Charles metropolitan tops the list of new positive cases per capita with 406 new cases per 100,000 residents over the last week.
Another Louisiana city, Lafayette, also made the top-ten list with 270 new positive cases for every 100,000 residents.
