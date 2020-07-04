Sen. McSally, Sen. Duckworth and Rep. Sherrill talk Russian bounty reports and COVID-19

Both McSally and Duckworth react to intelligence reports that Russia paid the Taliban to kill U.S. troops, and all three Members of Congress discuss their military service. Additionally, McSally discusses the COVID-19 infection rate, Biden’s polling advantage in Arizona and her campaign efforts. Duckworth reacts to the possibility of former Vice President Joe Biden choosing her as his running mate. Finally, Sherrill discusses the current COVID-19 mitigation efforts in New Jersey, former Vice President Joe Biden’s potential running mate and her disapproval of Attorney General William Barr.