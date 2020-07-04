Arkansas reports 23,209 COVID-19 cases; 286 deaths

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - State health officials in Arkansas said Saturday that the state saw a 587-case increase over Friday’s numbers, plus reported five additional deaths due to COVID-19.
The numbers were released on Independence Day afternoon on the Arkansas Department of Health website.
As of Saturday afternoon, the state had 23,209 total cases, with 6,125 of them active. The number of active cases were down 52 from Friday’s totals, while there were 16,726 recoveries, up 562 from Friday.
Locally, St. Francis County reported 18 new cases and has 881 cases, while Craighead County reported five new cases, with a total of 472. Cleburne County also reported eight new cases Saturday, with a total of 110, while Mississippi County also had eight new cases, reporting 202 cases of COVID-19.
Also, White County reported its second death from COVID-19, state officials said. No details were released on the case.
State health officials said there have been 338,893 tests done so far, with 315,684 of the tests being negative.
State health officials also took to social media to ask people to remain safe on Independence Day.
