Owensboro reopens city spray parks with COVID-19 guidelines

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - All three city spray parks officially reopened on Friday.
The spray parks located at Smothers Park, Legion Park and Kendall Perkins Park will have a maximum capacity of 50 people and follow strict COVID-19 guidelines.
The spray parks will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Guests are asked to maintain six-feet social distancing and avoid touching their eyes, nose, mouth, as well as the spray equipment.
Anyone supervising children at the spray park is asked to wear a face mask.
The spray parks at Yellow Creek Park and Panther Creek Park in Daviess County reopened on Thursday.
