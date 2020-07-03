Owensboro reopens city spray parks with COVID-19 guidelines

By Keaton Eberly | July 3, 2020 at 2:07 AM EDT - Updated July 3 at 9:56 PM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - All three city spray parks officially reopened on Friday.

The spray parks located at Smothers Park, Legion Park and Kendall Perkins Park will have a maximum capacity of 50 people and follow strict COVID-19 guidelines.

The spray parks will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Guests are asked to maintain six-feet social distancing and avoid touching their eyes, nose, mouth, as well as the spray equipment.

Anyone supervising children at the spray park is asked to wear a face mask.

The spray parks at Yellow Creek Park and Panther Creek Park in Daviess County reopened on Thursday.

