4.3-magnitude quake rattles Big Island; no tsunami threat

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4.3-magnitude quake rattled the Big Island on Friday afternoon on the heels of another sizable temblor a day before.
None of the earthquakes posed a tsunami threat.
The first one happened about 11:20 p.m. Thursday beneath Kilauea’s south flank, and registered as a 4.6-magnitude.
Officials said it was not strong enough to do any major damage to buildings, but more than 850 people across Hawaii Island, Maui and Lanai reported light shaking.
Experts said the quake was likely an aftershock of the 6.9 magnitude quake from 2018 during the Kilauea eruption. Even though it’s been more than two years, they say the volcano is still settling itself.
On Friday, there were also a number of smaller quakes, including a 4.3-magnitude.
That one happened about 2:18 p.m. in the same area as the one Thursday night. About 200 people reported feeling it.
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the quakes have had no apparent effect on Kilauea or Mauna Loa. But officials are continuing to monitor because more aftershocks are likely.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.