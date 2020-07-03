Despite COVID-19, Cleveland Public Library making new and improved services available starting next week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In March, the Cleveland Public Library, literally, closed its doors to the public.
But it didn’t stop serving the needs of its members entirely. As Harry Boomer reports the CPL is now moving to its next phase of providing convenient ways for its users to get what they want.
The Cleveland Public Library has been serving citizens, including Linnea French and her family, for more than 150 years. Even in the face of COVID-19, it has continued to meet the needs and interests of its members.
“They go to school right over there at Tremont Montessori. We come here a lot. They go through a lot of DVDs and baby books and all that stuff. So, yeah, we come a lot,” she said.
John Skrtic, the director of public services for the Cleveland Public Library, wants to hear feedback like that of the French family. Come next week its 27 branches and two buildings downtown on Superior, including its main campus, are going to ramp up the next phase of meeting the public’s needs.
“On July 6 we’re going to be expanding our early services that we have. We have curbside and we have walk-up services. ...You can come and ask for services printing, copying and faxing all across the city. We can help you at the door. You can pick up and you can pick it up in your car, and we’re also instituting a text service so you can pick-up your items,” Skrtic said.
