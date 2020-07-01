Gulfport nursing home reports 31 residents, 12 employees testing positive for COVID-19

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Coronavirus cases are growing in South Mississippi alongside the number of cases in the Sunbelt region. And while Singing River Health System said they’ve noticed an increase in COVID cases among young people, one Gulfport nursing home is bringing their run-in with the virus to light.
According to the Boyington Health and Rehabilitation Center administrator, Paula Hazel, their facility has reported 31 active COVID-19 cases among residents and 12 among staff. Despite the unsettling news, Hazel said the nursing home is “not letting up on our precautions while continuing to deliver quality health services to our community.”
She noted that it’s practically impossible to keep the virus away if it has spread to the areas where employees reside and work.
In Harrison County alone, more than 54 cases and three deaths have been reported in long-term healthcare facilities. Since the start of the pandemic, nursing homes took extra precautions to ensure their residents stayed safe.
As noted by Hazel, the protocols Boyington Health are taking to keep their residents and staff safe include:
- 100 percent temperature screening for staff, essential vendors, government health care officials, before entering the building
- placing restrictions on outside visitors
- providing our staff with the necessary personal protective equipment
- close coordination with local, state, and federal health officials to ensure we are current on the latest guidance and best practices as we all learn to cope with this unprecedented health crisis
The CDC warns “among adults, the risk for severe illness from COVID-19 increases with age, with older adults at highest risk.”
