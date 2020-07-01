Baton Rouge residents react to face mask mandate set forth by mayor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome plans to sign an executive order mandating that residents wear face masks, people have been sharing their opinions with WAFB on the matter.
Some believe the mask mandate is good move in order get the parish back on track to avoid another potential stay-at-home order.
“I mean, the science says it massively slows down the spread. Since businesses are open, it’s even more important to stay safe when you’re inside. I mean, I feel much comfortable with businesses where I know everybody is on the same page, everybody’s masked,” said Baton Rouge local, Savannah Scott.
However, some are not too keen on the idea. On WAFB’s Facebook page, there are more than 700 comments on a post about the new mandate, with at least 50 of them opposing the move.
“There is going to always be people who don’t believe in the severity of what is going on at this moment. Sometimes it’s unfortunate until they’re hit with it, until they know somebody or until they personally experience it then they are going to continue to be naysayers about it,” said Mayor Broome.
At this time, the mayor intends to sign the executive order Thursday, July 2, though it’s unclear when the mandate itself will go into effect.
