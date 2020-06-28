Columbus organization fundraising for transitional housing for people with criminal records

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New Life Second Chance Outreach has helped individuals with criminal records find employment and education since 2014. Throughout the years the organization has found that people are also having difficulty finding housing. This is why they’re partnering with Restore Her to raise money to provide housing and job readiness for men and women who are impacted by having criminal records.
From now until December 31st, the two organizations are asking people in the community to help them raise $300,000 to purchase three transitional homes in Georgia.
The companies want to do what they can to combine our 501-3 C’s in this effort to be able to raise money to be able to purchase three homes. One in Columbus, one in Atlanta and one in middle Georgia. The houses will be used for people coming home from prison and the companies want to be able to sort the individuals out with a men’s home as well as a women’s home.
Wilson said housing brings dignity and the two organizations want to provide dignity as well as a second chances to people who are deserving.
For more information on how to donate
