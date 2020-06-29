AAA: gas demand sees significant one-week increase

AAA is ‘pumping’ up its ‘Don’t Drive Intoxticated, Don’t Drive ‘Intexticated’ distracted driving campaign by targeting motorists where they are most likely to see it – at gas stations. The Don’t Drive Intoxicated, Don’t Drive Intexticated messaging can be seen at select gas stations in Richmond, Virginia right on the pump handle and/or sitting atop the pumps themselves. Everyone is encouraged to take the pledge to drive distraction free via this link and share their pledge on social media tagging @AAAVANews on Twitter or AAA Mid-Atlantic News on Facebook.