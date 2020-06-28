How South Miss. legislators voted on changing state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Senate and House of Representatives both approved on Sunday to create a commission to redesign the state flag and order the current one be brought down.
House Bill 1796 also includes the provision that the new flag cannot contain the Confederate battle emblem and says the flag must include “In God We Trust.”
The House passed House Bill 1796 with a vote of 91-23 on Sunday.
The Senate followed that vote by approving the bill with a vote of 37-14.
Below is a break down of how legislators representing South Mississippi voted for HB 1796.
Rep. Jeffrey Guice, R, of District 114 representing Harrison and Jackson counties was marked as absent/not voting in the official record.
