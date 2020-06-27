Sources: Riot breaks out at Salisbury prison

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A riot among inmates escalated Saturday afternoon at a Salisbury prison, multiple sources knowledge of the incident told WBTV.
Inmates who recently arrived at Piedmont Correctional Institute were angry that they could not leave their wing because they are still under quarantine, sources say.
There was at least one case of COVID-19 among new inmates in recent weeks, so new arrivals in one wing had to stay in quarantine.
Sources say prison staff deployed two stinger grenades to control the group of inmates, which involved about 40 inmates.
No other information was immediately provided.
Check back to WBTV.com for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.