Sen. Rick Scott discusses skyrocketing COVID-19 cases and the 2020 presidential election

Cases of the coronavirus keep climbing in the U.S., Thursday was a record-setting day.
June 27, 2020 at 11:56 PM EDT - Updated June 27 at 11:56 PM

Washington, D.C. – “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” on Sunday, June 28, 2020 features interviews with Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) and Austan Goolsbee who is the Robert P. Gwinn Professor of Economics at the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business.

In his interview, Scott discusses the uptick in COVID-19 cases and the 2020 presidential election. Goolsbee talks about the economic policies of Biden and Trump.

Sen. Rick Scott: Americans should wear masks, but government shouldn’t mandate it
Austan Goolsbee: No tradeoff between health and the economy, ‘health problems are the economy’
