30 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Saturday there are 30 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 2,171 citywide.
The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from their teens to their 70s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
Two cases reported previously by CDPH have been transferred to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, health officials said.
Health officials reported no new deaths in Saturday’s update, which means the total cumulative is 75 dead citywide.
You can read the state’s COVID-19 numbers Saturday update below.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here. For individuals’ privacy, CDPH will not be releasing any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender.
