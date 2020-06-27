How South Miss. legislators voted on resolution to suspend rules, create committee to change flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi House and Senate both voted on Saturday to suspend rules, allowing for a vote to take place to change the current state flag.
House Concurrent Resolution 79 also includes the creation of a flag committee. The HCR says the new flag cannot contain the Confederate battle emblem and says the flag must include “In God We Trust.”
The vote on HCR 79 was approved by the House on a vote of 84-35.
The State Senate approved HCR 79 by a vote of 36-14.
Below is a break down of how legislators representing South Mississippi voted for HCR 79.
Sen. Tyler McCaugh, who would have voted nay, announced a pair with Sen. Philip Moran, R, of District 46 representing Hancock and Harrison counties, who would have voted yea.
