Illinois restaurants resume indoor dining

GRAYVILLE, Ill. (WFIE) - Hungry customers in Illinois can once again come into a restaurant for a meal.
As the state enters Phase 4 of the “Restore Illinois” reopening plan this weekend, indoor dining is now allowed to resume.
Westwood Saloon in Grayville welcomed customers back inside for the first time in months on Friday.
Staff tells 14 News they are taking every precaution to keep customers safe.
Employees are wearing masks as they work and the business is limiting the number of people in the restaurant, so guests can stay six feet apart.
“It’s a lot more personable to have people inside the dining room, and to meet with them and have that interaction with them,” general manager Joe Hillenbrand said.
One loyal customer says this goes a long way towards getting back to normal.
“It means a lot to get back out and get some factor of normalcy in our lives with the COVID-19,” Judd Longbons said. “This helps support small community business.”
Staff at Westwood Saloon said they are optimistic the return of indoor dining will help them bounce back amid the pandemic.
Museums, zoos and movie theaters can also reopen across the state.
