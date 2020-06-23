UPDATE: Three Tucson officers resign following death of person in custody, officials to hold conference this week

The Tucson Police Officers Association wants you to know the truth about the in-custody death that occurred in April of this year. Unfortunately, Council Member Santa Cruz chose to issue a false statement about the incident. She is playing fast and loose with the facts, and she knows it. There was, in fact, no “horrible incident of police violence.” There was no force used in the incident. Read that again: there was no use of force in this incident. The video of the incident, which will be released by the Chief of Police tomorrow, will demonstrate that.