NTSB to investigate loss of 21 shipping containers from barge off Big Island

HILO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The NTSB is now investigating after 21 shipping containers fell from a Young Brothers barge off the Big Island.
The incident happened early Monday when the barge was just off Hilo.
“Since damages from this accident are estimated to exceed $500,000, the U.S. Coast Guard has declared this to be a major marine casualty,” the NTSB said, in a statement.
“NTSB will be investigating this accident in conjunction with the Coast Guard and will establish a probable cause.”
The Coast Guard said the 40-foot shipping containers fell off the Ho Omaka Hou about 4:30 a.m. Monday as the barge was headed toward Hilo Harbor. The whereabouts of all the containers is not immediately known.
No injuries were reported, but officials are asking boaters to be aware of the hazard.
A tug was pulling the barge when the containers fell overboard. Coast Guard officials said they’re working with Young Brothers to assess the situation and determine what cargo is lost.
The incident comes as the company, the only regularly scheduled shipping carrier authorized by the state to transport goods inter-island, is facing severe financial distress because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout.
Last month, Young Brothers asked the state for $25 million in federal stimulus dollars to help cover expenses and warned that without assistance the Neighbor Islands could see shipping disruptions.
The company temporarily reduced its service to Maui and Hawaii counties.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.