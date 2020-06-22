Local leaders echo Governor Abbott’s guidance for slowing the spread of COVID

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - For the tenth day in a row, Texas is reporting record levels of positive COVID-19 cases and increasing hospitalizations across the state.
More than 3500 new cases are being reported each day.
At a press conference this afternoon, Governor Greg Abbott said if the spike continues, further action will be necessary.
“To state the obvious, COVID-19 is now spreading at an unacceptable rate in Texas and it must be corralled,” Abbott said.
He warned Texans to follow the prevention measures put in place by the CDC, warning that while closing Texas is the last option, it is still an option.
“Stay at home if you can, sanitize your hands, try to stay six feet away from others that you’re not traveling with, and if you cannot stay a safe distance, wear a face mask, or a face covering,” Abbott said.
East Texas city leaders echo the request, reminding everyone that while not wearing a mask isn't a criminal offense, it's just a good idea.
“Now we’re left with more of a role of education and guidance to our citizens,” said Gerald Williamson, Lufkin Director of Public Safety. “The most important things that we can do is personal responsibility for wearing masks when appropriate, wearing gloves when appropriate, personal hygiene, and social distancing.”
In Tyler, more people are out since the stay at home orders were lifted. More people means more togetherness, and more opportunity for the virus to spread.
“Definitely taking measures to avoid large gatherings if it can be done. Just being really aware that this virus hasn’t gone away, it’s not gone, it’s still very present, it’s still in our community,” said Jenny Wells, Tyler PIO. “It’s not just isolated to meat-packaging plants or nursing homes. It is still in the community in Tyler, Texas, and in Smith County, and it is very important for people to take different measures to protect themselves and others.”
To help slow the spread of the virus, Abbott again stressed the importance of wearing masks and maintaining that 6-foot rule.
“This is not going to be a permanent assignment, hopefully, it will be a temporary requirement,” Abbott said. “One that will get us to that next level where we have treatments that will respond to COVID-19.”
The state monitors hospital usage based on a trauma service area.
The East Texas region makes up areas G and H. According to that data, East Texas has 2,554 total staffed hospital beds, 767 of which are available today.
79 ICU beds are open, and more than thirteen-hundred ventilators are available.
The state says 73 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in East Texas hospitals.
