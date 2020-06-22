Authorities now say at least 21 shipping containers fell off barge in Big Island waters

HILO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Coast Guard says at least 21 shipping containers fell from a Young Brothers barge off the Big Island early Monday.
Officials say a dozen of the 40-foot containers are missing.
Meanwhile, nine are adrift ― one is just outside of Hilo Harbor while others are as far as eight miles offshore.
The Coast Guard said the containers fell off the Ho Omaka Hou about 4:30 a.m. Monday as the barge was headed toward Hilo Harbor.
No injuries have been reported, but officials are warning boaters of the hazard.
A tug was pulling the barge when the containers fell overboard, the Coast Guard said. At the time of the incident, winds were at about 12 mph and waves were at about 4 feet.
Coast Guard officials said it’s working with Young Brothers to assess the situation and determine what cargo is lost. Marine safety personnel were dispatched to the Big Island, and an overflight is set to be conducted.
In a statement, Young Brothers Director of Terminal Operations Chris Martin said it was working closely with state and federal officials in determining the cause of the incident.
“Once the site has been declared safe, we will determine the number of containers impacted and contact affected customers,” Martin said. “Young Brothers has a salvage company in place to assist with developing and executing a plan to retrieve the containers.”
The incident comes as the company, the only regularly scheduled shipping carrier authorized by the state to transport goods inter-island, is facing severe financial distress.
Last month, Young Brothers asked the state for $25 million in federal stimulus dollars to help cover expenses and warned that without assistance the Neighbor Islands could see shipping disruptions.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.