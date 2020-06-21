Sen. Tim Scott and Rep. Jim Clyburn discuss police reform

By Andrea Medina | June 15, 2020 at 8:00 AM EDT - Updated June 15 at 8:00 AM CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Weeks after the death of George Floyd, Cincinnati groups continue to organize protests against police brutality and racial injustice. More than 100 UC students and community members marched around the university chanting for justice and change on Sunday. Organizers said the biggest emphasis for them was educating people on the Black Lives Matter movement. (Source: WXIX)