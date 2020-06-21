Sen. Tim Scott and Rep. Jim Clyburn discuss police reform

Washington, D.C. – “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” on Sunday, June 21, 2020 features interviews with Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC).
In his interview, Scott discusses the Senate and House police reform bills, the outbreak of COVID-19 in South Carolina, and reaction to the Supreme Court decision on DACA. Clyburn discusses election interference and support of John Bolton to testify before Congress.
