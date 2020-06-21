More than 35,000 COVID-19 cases reported across Tennessee

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - State health officials have confirmed 656 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths in Tennessee.
There are now 35,102 total cases of the virus statewide with 248 of those considered probable cases. The state’s total number of deaths has reached 526 and the Tennessee Department of Health says 21 of those reported deaths are also probable.
More than 23,067 Tennesseans have recovered from virus and health officials are reporting more than 2,200 hospitalizations connected to the virus.
The Shelby County Health Department has identified 44 new coronavirus cases and 11 more deaths overnight.
The SCHD said the 11 new deaths reported were all among probable cases. Officials added all of the 11 deaths occurred between March 28, 2020 and May 18, 2020. Therefore, this data does not reflect deaths in the 24-hour period of June 20 to June 21.
A probable cases case with the Shelby County Health Department is considered:
- Someone who may have tested negative by PCR, but tested positive by another type of test (antibody/serology)
- May not have been tested at all, but has an illness consistent with COVID-19 and may have other risk factors
- If a person is a close contact of a COVID-19 case and has a clinically compatible illness, he or she meets the criteria to be a probable case.
- If a health care provider diagnoses a person with clinically-compatible illness with COVID-19, regardless of their test results, this person meets the probable case criteria.
- If a person dies, and the health care provider that signs the death certificate determined COVID19 disease was the cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death, this person meets the probable case criteria and would be considered a probable death.
Across Shelby County, 7,884 COVID-19 cases and 164 deaths have been identified.
Of the positive coronavirus cases, 69.3 percent have recovered from the virus.
State, county and city officials have been pushing for more COVID-19 testing in the Mid-South. So far there have been 107,828 people tested countywide.
That push for testing has also significantly impacted assisted care facilities serving a vulnerable population.
The health department is investigating a cluster of COVID-19 outbreaks at several assisted care facilities in Memphis and Shelby County.
There are several other facilities that were previously under investigation with clusters that have reportedly been resolved. SCHD says clusters are considered resolved when a facility goes 28 consecutive days without a new case.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 14,631 total cases and 214 deaths
- Crittenden -- 573 cases; 10 deaths; 470 recoveries
- Cross -- 82 cases; 1 death; 66 recoveries
- Lee -- 570 cases; 1 death; 39 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 107 cases; 3 deaths; 86 recoveries
- Phillips -- 75 cases; 1 death; 44 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 52 cases; 3 deaths; 40 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 783 cases; 3 deaths; 754 recoveries
Mississippi -- 20,641 total cases and 938 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 32 cases; 1 death
- Benton -- 18 cases
- Coahoma -- 156 cases; 6 deaths
- DeSoto -- 790 cases; 14 deaths
- Lafayette -- 209 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 122 cases; 3 deaths
- Panola -- 146 cases; 4 deaths
- Quitman -- 52 cases
- Tate -- 155 cases; 1 death
- Tippah -- 100 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 67 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 34,446 total cases and 524 deaths
- Crockett -- 25 cases; 3 deaths; 15 recoveries
- Dyer -- 158 cases; 68 recoveries
- Fayette -- 195 cases; 2 deaths; 142 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 255 cases; 1 death; 206 recoveries
- Haywood -- 45 cases; 2 deaths; 30 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 72 cases; 1 death; 53 recoveries
- McNairy -- 40 cases; 21 recoveries
- Tipton -- 562 cases; 4 deaths; 456 recoveries
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.