Arkansas sees 419-case increase in COVID-19 since Saturday; 15,561 total cases, 225 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - There have been 419 new cases of COVID-19 reported since Saturday, state health officials said Sunday as Clay County saw its second death due to the virus.
No details were released online about the death.
As of Sunday, 46 Region 8 residents have died due to the virus, state health officials noted on their website.
According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the state has reported 15,561 total cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday. There were 4,880 active cases in the state, while 10,456 people have recovered from the virus, up 374 from Saturday.
Statewide, officials said 248,180 people have been tested for the virus while 232,619 have tested negative.
Locally, Crittenden County saw an 11-case increase from Saturday with 588 total cases, while Craighead County saw an eight-case increase from Saturday with 396 total cases.
Clay County also had a seven-case increase from Saturday and now has 40 total cases, state officials said. Both Greene and Mississippi counties reported four new cases each and had 93 and 114 cases, respectively, as of Sunday.
Also, state health officials are asking people to get tested as a way to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
