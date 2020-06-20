Minnesota State Legislature adjourns special session without agreement on police reform, bonding bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Legislature adjourned the special session Saturday morning without an agreement on police reform or a bonding bill.
House proposals included the state attorney general prosecuting police-involved deaths and restoring the right to vote for felons upon release from prison.
Democrats and Republicans were unable to come to an agreement on these proposals.
“There was no meaningful offer from the Senate majority. I’m going to tell them that it doesn’t appear that they care enough to even read our proposals, read the House proposals. I’m going to tell them the truth,” Sen. Jeff Hayden (DFL - Minneapolis) said.
KEYC News Now spoke to Sen. Julie Rosen (R - Vernon Center) ahead of the House’s initial vote on Friday.
“And, you cannot do an over-sweeping, overarching police reform that’s going to fit into every county in the state,” she said.
Other ideas included banning chokeholds and requiring officers to intervene when excessive force is used.
Earlier in the week, the Senate passed police reform proposals that included these ideas.
A bonding bill did also not come to fruition this special session.
Saturday afternoon, Gov. Tim Walz (DFL - Minnesota) reacted to the House and Senate adjourning without agreements on police reform or a bonding bill.
“Obviously, we are disappointed that the choice to go home before doing the work was made. We came into this special session with very clear goals for the people of Minnesota. Obviously in the wake of the George Floyd killing and a national reckoning on race and police accountability and reform,” Walz said. “We had economic issues we needed to deal with. We have an economic opportunity with a bonding bill that we could have dealt with, and we weren’t able to see any of that done.”
Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka (R - Nisswa) stated on Twitter, “We are not walking away from the table, but we do need to reset the table so we can move forward. I do believe we will have another special session, but not until all the parties can agree.”
Legislators did pass an omnibus education bill, an omnibus human services bill, a bill that extends human services program waivers made during the pandemic and more.
During the special session, the Senate also voted to end the peacetime emergency order, with the House blocking that vote.
At this time, the order is tentatively set to expire on July 13th.
After that, lawmakers could be back in session again.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.