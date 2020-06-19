As COVID-19 forces closure of Edwards Police Dept., 3OYS explores other agencies’ pandemic policies

EDWARDS, Miss. (WLBT) - This week, the mayor of Edwards shut down the town’s police department until they could determine if any other officers had contracted coronavirus.
The move came after Mayor Marcus Wallace discovered one of the eight officers on the force had tested positive for the virus.
In response, Wallace helped organize testing efforts at the town hall Friday morning for all aldermen and administration staff to ensure they were not infected.
Wallace told reporters he knows that his town is particularly vulnerable.
“It’s even more deadly in a small town. Four or five people contract the virus, within 30 days you could potentially have 50 percent of the town with the virus because, you know, small communities and country towns, you know, everybody acts like they’re related, and they interact a lot more than we do in the cities,” Wallace said.
A month ago, Wallace said the town required all of the town’s eight officers to wear masks while on duty, a requirement that most law enforcement agencies in the Jackson metro don’t employ.
3 On Your Side reached out to seven other police departments to find out its strategies for dealing with COVID-19.
Five agencies responded: Brandon, Byram, Flowood, Madison and Ridgeland.
Not one of those agencies requires its officers to wear masks while on duty, instead making it a personal choice.
Those departments do provide personal protective equipment, however, which includes masks, gloves and gowns in some cases.
In Brandon and Madison, those departments don’t require masks be worn because it’s not mandated by the state at this point.
When asked about the risk to the public during traffic stops, most agencies said their officers already maintain at least six feet of distance between themselves and the person being stopped because it’s part of their training.
Of those five agencies, not one officer has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal said he’s grateful for that, but many family members of officers have been infected by the virus, which adds to the difficulty of trying to keep the department and the public safe.
“You take into account, I’ve got up to ten officers per shift that they’ve been in contact with, I’ve got dispatch that they may have been in contact with, I’ve got a jail division that they may have been in contact with, so I’ve got to have plans in place that, if I do have an officer that tests positive, I’ve got to send a lot of folks home,” Neal said.
Neal said officers now approach medical calls and domestic situations differently, remaining outside a home when paramedics respond to those calls and wearing masks when going indoors.
Arrest procedures have changed, too.
“They ask where you’ve been the last 14 days. Have you had any symptoms as far as the fevers or the coughs? Checking the temperature to make sure you’ve got a reading below 100 at the time intake is made,” Neal said.
3 On Your Side asked these agencies about mass testing, too, considering the situation in Edwards.
Brandon Police Chief William Thompson said that mass testing isn’t really feasible because it’s only a snapshot of those officers’ conditions on that particular day, which could change as they interact with the public.
The general consensus from those departments matches the guidelines from the CDC and state health leaders: if an employee has a COVID-19 symptom -- fever, coughing, trouble breathing -- they will be told to go home and arrange to be tested.
If they test positive, those officers will be quarantined for fourteen days as the Mississippi State Department of Health requires.
While this particular pandemic has been challenging for many, Neal said that he and his fellow officers have had to deal with infectious diseases before.
“Officers were out battling this fight then, dealing with violators and suspects and a general population who could have very well contracted the AIDS virus as well, too. Hepatitis, we’ve been dealing with that for years,” Neal said. “Officers expose themselves to these situations and have been for many, many years, and have gotten through this.”
Neither the Jackson Police Department nor Clinton Police Department responded to requests about their procedures during the pandemic.
