54 Ingalls employees diagnosed with coronavirus; 43 cleared to return back to work

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - As the number of coronavirus cases in the state reached over 22,000 on Wednesday, Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula reported 54 COVID-19 cases in their workforce, with 43 employees cleared to head back to work.
The numbers released on Wednesday by Ingalls showed an additional employee testing positive for the virus. The update showed the employees were last on the job June 15. Additionally, they noted that there are 43 Ingalls employees in total that are eligible to return back to work.
In regard to the cases reported as of June 17, they are as follows:
Wednesday, June 17
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was June 15
Tuesday, June 16
- Employee, LBTF, last day in the yard was June 12
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was June 12
Monday, June 15
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was June 12
Sunday, June 14
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was June 10
- Employee, Stacking Hall, last day in the yard was June 11
- Employee, Sheetmetal trailer, last day in the yard was June 11
Saturday, June 13
- No new positive cases reported
Friday, June 12
- Employee, Sheetmetal trailer, last day in the yard was June 5
Thursday, June 11
- No new positive cases reported
Wednesday, June 10
- No new positive cases reported
Tuesday, June 9
- No new positive cases reported
Monday, June 8
- No new positive cases reported
Sunday, June 7
- No new positive cases reported
Saturday, June 6
- No new positive cases reported
Friday, June 5
- No new positive cases reported
Thursday, June 4
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was June 1
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was June 2
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was June 2
Wednesday, June 3
- Employee, LHA 8, last day in the yard was May 29
Tuesday, June 2
- No new positive cases reported
Monday, June 1
- No new positive cases reported
Sunday, May 31
- No new positive cases reported
Saturday, May 30
- No new positive cases reported
Friday, May 29
- No new positive cases reported
Thursday, May 28
- No new positive cases reported
Wednesday, May 27
- Employee, LPD 29, last day in the yard was May 25
Tuesday, May 26
- No new positive cases reported
Monday, May 25
- No new positive cases reported
Sunday, May 24
- No new positive cases reported
Saturday, May 23
- Employee, Paint Shop/Blasting Hall, last day in the yard was May 20
Friday, May 22
- No new positive cases reported
Thursday, May 21
- No new positive cases reported
Wednesday, May 20
- No new positive cases reported
Tuesday, May 19
- No new positive cases reported
Monday, May 18
- No new positive cases reported
Sunday, May 17
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was May 14
- Employee, LHA 8, last day in the yard was May 14
Saturday, May 16
- Employee, DDG 123, last day in the yard was May 10
Friday, May 15
- Employee, Blast Hall Area, last day in the yard was May 11
- Employee, DDG 121, last day in the yard was May 6
Thursday, May 14
- No new positive cases reported
Wednesday, May 13
- No new positive cases reported
Tuesday, May 12
- No new positive cases reported
Monday, May 11
- No new positive cases reported
Sunday, May 10
- No new positive cases reported
Saturday, May 9
- No new positive cases reported
Friday, May 8
- Employee, Drydock, last day in the yard was May 1
Thursday, May 7
- Employee, DDG 123, last day in the yard was May 2
Wednesday, May 6
- No new positive cases reported
Tuesday, May 5
- No new positive cases reported
Monday, May 4
- No new positive cases reported
Sunday, May 3
- No new positive cases reported
Saturday, May 2
- No new positive cases reported
Friday, May 1
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in yard was April 25
Wednesday, April 30
- Employee, Pipe Shop, last day in yard was April 23
Wednesday, April 29
- Employee, Wheelabrator/Blast Hall, last day in yard was April 18
Tuesday, April 28
- No new positive cases reported
Monday, April 27
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in yard was April 23
Sunday, April 26
- No new positive cases reported
Saturday, April 25
- Employee, NSC 9, last day in yard was April 22
- Employee, DDG 119, last day in yard was April 21
Friday, April 24
- Employee, LPD 29, last day in yard was April 17
Thursday, April 23
- No new positive cases reported
Wednesday, April 22
- No new positive cases reported
Tuesday, April 21
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in yard was April 17
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in yard was April 17
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in yard was April 17
Sunday, April 19
- No new positive cases reported
Saturday, April 18
- Employee, Facilities/Maintenance Bldg, last day in yard was April 8
Friday, April 17
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in yard was April 14
Thursday, April 16
- Employee, LHA 8, last day in yard was April 8
- Employee, CSA 3, last day in yard was April 15
Wednesday, April 15
- No new positive cases reported
Tuesday, April 14
- Non-Ingalls employee, ship at outfitting berth, last day in the yard was April 11
Monday, April 13
- No new positive cases reported
Sunday, April 12
- No new positive cases reported
Saturday, April 11
- Non-Ingalls employee, ship at outfitting berth, last day in the yard was April 9
- Non-Ingalls employee, ship at outfitting berth, last day in the yard was April 9
Friday, April 10
- Employee, LPD 29, 2nd Shift, last day in yard was April 2
Thursday, April 9
- Employee, LPD 29, quarantined from previous case, last day in yard was March 21
Wednesday, April 8
- No new positive cases reported
Tuesday, April 7
- Employee, DDG 121, last day in yard was March 24
- Employee, NSC 9, last day in yard was April 1
Monday, April 6
- Employee, LBTF, last day in yard was March 25
Sunday, April 5
- No new positive cases reported
Saturday, April 4
- No new positive cases reported
Friday, April 3
- No new positive cases reported
Thursday, April 2
- No new positive cases reported
Wednesday, April 1
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in yard was March 27
- Employee, NSC 9, last day in yard was March 27
Tuesday, March 31
- Employee, CSA 3, last day in yard was March 21
- Employee, Office Trailer, last day in yard was March 30
Monday, March 30
- Employee, LBTF, last day in yard was March 20
Sunday, March 29
- No new positive cases reported
Saturday, March 28
- Employee, NSC 9, last day in yard was March 20
- Employee, DDG 125, last day in yard was March 25
Friday, March 27
- Employee, LPD 29, last day in yard was March 21
Thursday, March 26
- Employee, NSC 9, last day in yard was March 20
- Employee, CSA, last day in yard was March 20
Wednesday, March 25
- Employee, CSA, 2nd Shift, last day in yard was March 20
Tuesday, March 24
- No new positive cases reported
Monday, March 23
- No new positive cases reported
Sunday, March 22
- Employee, LPD 29, last day in yard was March 20
