54 Ingalls employees diagnosed with coronavirus; 43 cleared to return back to work
(Source: Lance Davis)
By WLOX Staff | April 21, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT - Updated June 17 at 9:01 PM

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - As the number of coronavirus cases in the state reached over 22,000 on Wednesday, Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula reported 54 COVID-19 cases in their workforce, with 43 employees cleared to head back to work.

The numbers released on Wednesday by Ingalls showed an additional employee testing positive for the virus. The update showed the employees were last on the job June 15. Additionally, they noted that there are 43 Ingalls employees in total that are eligible to return back to work.

To view the safety measures they are taking to keep their facilities clean, click here.

In regard to the cases reported as of June 17, they are as follows:

Wednesday, June 17

  • Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was June 15

Tuesday, June 16

  • Employee, LBTF, last day in the yard was June 12
  • Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was June 12

Monday, June 15

  • Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was June 12

Sunday, June 14

  • Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was June 10
  • Employee, Stacking Hall, last day in the yard was June 11
  • Employee, Sheetmetal trailer, last day in the yard was June 11

Saturday, June 13

  • No new positive cases reported

Friday, June 12

  • Employee, Sheetmetal trailer, last day in the yard was June 5

Thursday, June 11

  • No new positive cases reported

Wednesday, June 10

  • No new positive cases reported

Tuesday, June 9

  • No new positive cases reported

Monday, June 8

  • No new positive cases reported

Sunday, June 7

  • No new positive cases reported

Saturday, June 6

  • No new positive cases reported

Friday, June 5

  • No new positive cases reported

Thursday, June 4

  • Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was June 1
  • Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was June 2
  • Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was June 2

Wednesday, June 3

  • Employee, LHA 8, last day in the yard was May 29

Tuesday, June 2

  • No new positive cases reported

Monday, June 1

  • No new positive cases reported

Sunday, May 31

  • No new positive cases reported

Saturday, May 30

  • No new positive cases reported

Friday, May 29

  • No new positive cases reported

Thursday, May 28

  • No new positive cases reported

Wednesday, May 27

  • Employee, LPD 29, last day in the yard was May 25

Tuesday, May 26

  • No new positive cases reported

Monday, May 25

  • No new positive cases reported

Sunday, May 24

  • No new positive cases reported

Saturday, May 23

  • Employee, Paint Shop/Blasting Hall, last day in the yard was May 20

Friday, May 22

  • No new positive cases reported

Thursday, May 21

  • No new positive cases reported

Wednesday, May 20

  • No new positive cases reported

Tuesday, May 19

  • No new positive cases reported

Monday, May 18

  • No new positive cases reported

Sunday, May 17

  • Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was May 14
  • Employee, LHA 8, last day in the yard was May 14

Saturday, May 16

  • Employee, DDG 123, last day in the yard was May 10

Friday, May 15

  • Employee, Blast Hall Area, last day in the yard was May 11
  • Employee, DDG 121, last day in the yard was May 6

Thursday, May 14

  • No new positive cases reported

Wednesday, May 13

  • No new positive cases reported

Tuesday, May 12

  • No new positive cases reported

Monday, May 11

  • No new positive cases reported

Sunday, May 10

  • No new positive cases reported

Saturday, May 9

  • No new positive cases reported

Friday, May 8

  • Employee, Drydock, last day in the yard was May 1

Thursday, May 7

  • Employee, DDG 123, last day in the yard was May 2

Wednesday, May 6

  • No new positive cases reported

Tuesday, May 5

  • No new positive cases reported

Monday, May 4

  • No new positive cases reported

Sunday, May 3

  • No new positive cases reported

Saturday, May 2

  • No new positive cases reported

Friday, May 1

  • Employee, LPD 28, last day in yard was April 25

Wednesday, April 30

  • Employee, Pipe Shop, last day in yard was April 23

Wednesday, April 29

  • Employee, Wheelabrator/Blast Hall, last day in yard was April 18

Tuesday, April 28

  • No new positive cases reported

Monday, April 27

  • Employee, LPD 28, last day in yard was April 23

Sunday, April 26

  • No new positive cases reported

Saturday, April 25

  • Employee, NSC 9, last day in yard was April 22
  • Employee, DDG 119, last day in yard was April 21

Friday, April 24

  • Employee, LPD 29, last day in yard was April 17

Thursday, April 23

  • No new positive cases reported

Wednesday, April 22

  • No new positive cases reported

Tuesday, April 21

  • Employee, LPD 28, last day in yard was April 17
  • Employee, LPD 28, last day in yard was April 17
  • Employee, LPD 28, last day in yard was April 17

Monday, April 20

Sunday, April 19

  • No new positive cases reported

Saturday, April 18

  • Employee, Facilities/Maintenance Bldg, last day in yard was April 8

Friday, April 17

  • Employee, LPD 28, last day in yard was April 14

Thursday, April 16

  • Employee, LHA 8, last day in yard was April 8
  • Employee, CSA 3, last day in yard was April 15

Wednesday, April 15

  • No new positive cases reported

Tuesday, April 14

  • Non-Ingalls employee, ship at outfitting berth, last day in the yard was April 11

Monday, April 13

  • No new positive cases reported

Sunday, April 12

  • No new positive cases reported

Saturday, April 11

  • Non-Ingalls employee, ship at outfitting berth, last day in the yard was April 9
  • Non-Ingalls employee, ship at outfitting berth, last day in the yard was April 9

Friday, April 10

  • Employee, LPD 29, 2nd Shift, last day in yard was April 2

Thursday, April 9

  • Employee, LPD 29, quarantined from previous case, last day in yard was March 21

Wednesday, April 8

  • No new positive cases reported

Tuesday, April 7

  • Employee, DDG 121, last day in yard was March 24
  • Employee, NSC 9, last day in yard was April 1

Monday, April 6

  • Employee, LBTF, last day in yard was March 25

Sunday, April 5

  • No new positive cases reported

Saturday, April 4

  • No new positive cases reported

Friday, April 3

  • No new positive cases reported

Thursday, April 2

  • No new positive cases reported

Wednesday, April 1

  • Employee, LPD 28, last day in yard was March 27
  • Employee, NSC 9, last day in yard was March 27

Tuesday, March 31

  • Employee, CSA 3, last day in yard was March 21
  • Employee, Office Trailer, last day in yard was March 30

Monday, March 30

  • Employee, LBTF, last day in yard was March 20

Sunday, March 29

  • No new positive cases reported

Saturday, March 28

  • Employee, NSC 9, last day in yard was March 20
  • Employee, DDG 125, last day in yard was March 25

Friday, March 27

  • Employee, LPD 29, last day in yard was March 21

Thursday, March 26

  • Employee, NSC 9, last day in yard was March 20
  • Employee, CSA, last day in yard was March 20

Wednesday, March 25

  • Employee, CSA, 2nd Shift, last day in yard was March 20

Tuesday, March 24

  • No new positive cases reported

Monday, March 23

  • No new positive cases reported

Sunday, March 22

  • Employee, LPD 29, last day in yard was March 20

