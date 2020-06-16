Owensboro NAACP proposes removal of Confederate monument

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - The Owensboro NAACP is proposing the removal of the Confederate monument off of the Daviess County Courthouse lawn
President Reverend Rhondalyn Randolph says this is the second time they’re proposing this since 2018.
She says she and Judge-Executive Al Mattingly met about the matter Tuesday afternoon.
Randolph says she’s hoping to get something on Fiscal Court’s agenda by the end of this month or next, but she says the fate of the statue depends on the judge executive and county commissioners votes.
“There’s been concern from community partners that we can’t to erase history, but that is not our intent; we don’t want to erase history, we just want to keep it in its proper context," Reverend Pandolph said. "And we want to make sure history is being told as it actually happened and to make sure that statue follows along in the truth of the historical narrative.”
We reached out to the judge-executive for a statement. He says he does not have any comment at this time.
