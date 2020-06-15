Columbia restaurants grapple with re-closures as employees test positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Restaurants in Columbia are grappling with staff members testing positive for COVID-19 as the number of cases recently spiked and remains high in South Carolina.
Some restaurants have decided to close again temporarily because of a positive case at the restaurant or for safety concerns for their staff and customers.
Josh Willoughby, the co-founder of Market on Main, said they closed for nearly a week beginning June 4 after some employees tested positive. He said it’s a challenge as they work to get back on their feet, but a necessary measure to keep both staff and customers safe.
“It can weigh on you a little bit and get disheartening,” Willoughby said. “You think this will never end up working out because you are always going to be in a series of closures, but we try to be stronger than that and fight through that.”
The restaurant closed to undergo electrostatic cleaning and test the entire staff.
“We have to make sure when we know something is wrong we are taking action to make sure that it’s right -- not just for us, but for the whole community,” Willoughby said.
Market on Main isn’t the only restaurant grappling with positive cases.
Cantina 76 announced last week that employees at both their Devine Street and Main Street locations tested positive for the virus.
They closed temporarily, posting on Facebook that they were deep cleaning both restaurants and following DHEC protocols for sanitizing. Additionally, they said they were testing all employees who came in contact with the positive case.
Cantina 76 said it would continue taking employees’ temperatures at the start of shifts and that all employees would be wearing masks.
Both locations have now reopened.
Home Team Barbecue in Columbia also closed down last week after an employee tested positive, saying they were also taking sanitizing and safety measures.
“Anytime you close and reopen there is so many issues with that,” Willoughby said. “But the one thing we did want to get right is we wanted to make sure everyone was healthy and we weren’t continuing to spread anything knowingly.”
Willoughby says Market on Main reopened with increased safety procedures, including a temperature check for customers dining in. If a customer has a temperature over 100 degrees, he said they can’t dine in.
“I think that helps people feel a little more comfortable and safe,” he said.
Willoughby said the restaurant continues to space tables eight feet apart, sanitize all tables and have staff wear masks at all times.
“The business has really picked right up where it left off,” he said.
Their steady business is something Willoughby says speaks to the safety measures they are taking and will continue to take this summer.
Some restaurants have been closing down even without a staff member testing positive.
Publico in Five Points closed for a few days at the beginning of June to test all employees, but they posted on Facebook that no employees tested positive.
Nicky’s Pizzeria in Five Points also temporarily closed, posting on Facebook that they don’t have any COVID-19 cases among the staff, but other neighborhood businesses in Five Points do so they are closing for the safety of their staff and employees.
According to guidelines from the South Carolina Restaurant Association, tables should remain eight feet apart at restaurants and there should only be 50 percent capacity for indoor seating.
