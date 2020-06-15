Cleveland museums, parks and attractions reopen after coronavirus shutdown

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Museums, parks and other big attractions reopen this week.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame reopened Monday morning. CEO Greg Harris said “it feels terrific to be open. We’re open, we’re clean, we’re safe...We’re opening today much stronger than when we closed in March.”
Visitors will notice upgrades and changes such as temperature scans at the entrance, plexiglass shields, 6-foot markers, guided arrows and everyone inside is asked to wear a mask.
The Cleveland Museum of Art reopens June 30. The Greater Cleveland Aquarium reopens on June 29 for pass holders and July 6 for the general public.
This week, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo reopens Wednesday. Reservations are required, some indoor areas will remain closed and some may also be one way for social distancing.
The Great Lakes Science Center will reopen in phases. The next phase is Friday June 19, with the premiere of the special exhibition, Body Worlds Rx.
A press release describes it as an anatomical exhibition that reveals the marvels of the human body and the dramatic effects of disease.
“Body Worlds Rx is a timely and important experience for all of us during the pandemic,” said President & CEO Kirsten Ellenbogen. The exhibition provides an unparalleled opportunity to reflect on the fragility and resilience of the human body.”
The Science Center fully reopens with normal hours to the public on July 1.
