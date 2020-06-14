Two Rowan County court workers test positive for COVID-19

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Court officials have confirmed that two workers in the Rowan County Courthouse have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days.
Senior Resident Superior Court Judge and COVID-19 coordinator for District 19-C Anna Mills Wagoner has informed those who work in the courthouse about the positive cases, and what will be done as a result.
Wagoner has been in contact with the Rowan Health Department, Judge Charlie Brown, Clerk of Court Jeff Barger, Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten, and Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook about the situation.
“The Health Dept, per CDC protocol, has begun contact tracing,” Judge Wagoner wrote. “At this point, the Health Dept does not recommend closing the Courthouse, but instead a heavy disinfecting and cleaning of community spaces and offices.”
The county began the cleaning this morning with additional cleaning crews. The Health dept also strongly recommends masks for everyone in the courthouse, as well as social distancing measures already in place, and frequent handwashing to combat further spread.
Anyone who feels any type of sickness is advised to stay at home and contact a physician.
“Please advise your staff who have business in the Courthouse of these Health Dept recommendations. We truly appreciate your cooperation with these measures to hopefully prevent further spread of the virus in our courthouse community,” Judge Wagoner added.
