Pampers grant helps UVA NICU expand virtual program to connect parents and babies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Ending up in the neonatal intensive care unit with a new baby is a nightmare for many parents, especially during a global pandemic. Now, a Pampers technology grant is helping nurses and families get through that tough time at UVA Children’s Hospital. With this Pampers Bright Beginnings NICU Technology Grant, doctors and nurses were able to introduce several NICU parents to AngelEye.