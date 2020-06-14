Memphis families gather at historic site for children to march in protest against racism

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here in the Mid-South, another march took place to speak out against racism but the protesters looked a little different.
Memphis families gathered at I Am a Man Plaza to let their children march in protest of the racism affecting our society.
The march stayed in a loop and far away from any streets.
We talked to some of the kid protesters to get their thoughts on the recent protests in the Mid-South and around the globe.
“This has been going on for 300 years now and it has to be a change in order for us to live the happiest lives we want to,” said one child.
Another child told us, “It’s awful that we have to worry about these things, just waking up and knowing that oh no we have to worry about my brother, my dad...anyone in your life and just saying like, 'oh no what if they just get hurt or something."
In a statement, the organizer of today’s march says they wanted to involve their kids in the movement in a way that is exciting and meaningful for them.
