USS LST 325 successfully relocates to new spot along Evansville riverfront

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After years of planning and preparation, the USS LST 325 has successfully moved to its final resting spot for years to come.
14 News was aboard when the ship made the voyage to its new location on Saturday morning.
“We’ve spent years discussing this, planning it," chief engineer John Hatton said. "It’s just been a huge amount of work.”
This course of action took eight years of planning, hard work and support from the city of Evansville. The LST 325 relocated down the Ohio River to its new spot along Riverside Drive across from Tropicana Evansville after spending 15 years at Marina Point.
“I didn’t sleep much last night," Hatton said. "You think of all the things that can go wrong.”
Hatton has been the ship’s chief engineer for 11 years.
“My job is to keep the ship running, and that includes finding parts," Hatton said.
The World War II vessel was used to land battle-ready tanks, troops and supplies directly onto enemy shores.
Hatton first laid his eyes on the ship when it once previously stopped in Louisville, Kentucky.
“I first joined the ship after I retired," Hatton said. "I was looking for something fun to do, and so I came on board.”
Several years after seeing the vessel for the first time, Hatton is now playing a key role in this historic Evansville event.
“The best part for me was to do all the work to collect the parts, pieces and materials to make this ship so the next generation can keep it running for years.”
The LST 325 is currently docked at its new location near the heart of downtown Evansville.
“When we’re tied up, I still don’t think I’ll believe it because it’s a big deal," Hatton said. "It changes our whole footprint here in town.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials told 14 News that only half of the ship’s normal crew was aboard on Saturday.
They say they’re planning on having a grand opening sometime in the future, but are currently stalling because of COVID-19.
You can watch the USS LST 325 move to its new spot on the Evansville riverfront in the video below:
A lot of work had been going on behind the scenes to make this historic move happen.
Many of the people on board are not only volunteers, but they are Vietnam War veterans. It’s their passion that’s making this move possible.
“All the different backgrounds, all the different careers, all the different skill sets,” John Tallent, a Vietnam Navy veteran and LST volunteer said. "All of these people are coming together and working their rear ends off to preserve this ship. To preserve a piece of American history and show it to the American people. Everybody takes a great deal of pride in that, and the camaraderie of gelling around that mission - it’s just phenomenal.”
The LST 325 and gift shop will not open to the public until June 27.
When it does open, people can tour the vessel with a day pass for $15. Tourists can also get an annual pass for $20.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.