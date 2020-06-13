Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and Rep. Doug Collins discuss police reform

Washington, D.C. – “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” on Sunday, June 14, 2020 features interviews with Representative Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas), a member of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee and Congressional Black Caucus, and Representative Doug Collins (R-GA), who is also a member of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee. InvestigateTV’s Lee Zurik also joins Van Susteren on this week’s show.
In her interview, Lee discusses the newly proposed police reform legislation and Vice President Biden’s past issues with race. In his interview, Collins criticizes the autonomous zone in Seattle and defunding the police, and also discusses Confederate monuments, and Georgia’s voting issues earlier in the week. Additionally, Lee Zurik will report on the most recent Covid-19 infections and hot spots.
To watch excerpts, click below:
