A music shop aims to give an ukulele to each graduating senior on Kauai

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai couple is raising money with the intent of giving a special gift to more than 700 graduating seniors on Kauai.
Kirk and Tora Smart, owners of Hanelei Strings, say with the stress and grief of the pandemic, they felt they needed to help out the class of 2020.
They’re planning on giving the gift of music through hundreds of ukulele. Together, they’re hoping to raise $40,000 to pull off the feat as part of the “Strings of Joy” project, in partnership with Life’s Bridges.
Each student would get a ukulele, graduation cap, and He Mele Aloha songbook.
Thanks to social media, they’ve already raised nearly 30-thousand dollars.
For more information on how to donate, click here.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.